– Credentials of the new Paraguayan Ambassador

Pope Francis received, this morning, Saturday 3 September, Her Excellency Maria Leticia Casate Caballero, the new Ambassador of Paraguay, on the occasion of the presentation of the Letters accredited to the Holy See.

The diplomatic delegate, born on January 20, 1967, is married and the father of three children. He obtained his LLB from the National University of Asuncion in 1990, and pursued specialized courses for international officials at the Italian Society for International Organization, Sioi (1993); in International Relations Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Florence (1994); in Gestión y Safeguard of the Inmaterial Cultural Heritage at the Faculty of Economics of the National University of Córdoba (Argentina) in 2018. He also received a Master’s degree in Human Rights and Protection Systems from the University of Rioja, Oner, Spain ( 2021). He held the following positions: Official of the Presidency of the Republic, Department of State Ceremonies (1989-1996); Deputy Director of International Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, May (1995-1996); Cabinet Assistant May (June-November 1996); Second Secretary, Permanent Mission to the United Nations and Specialized Organizations, Geneva (1996-1999); First Secretary, Embassy of the United States of America (1999-2004); Europe Director, May (2007-2010); Responsible for the Consular Section of the Embassy in Mexico (2010-2014); Adviser, Deputy Permanent Delegate, Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in Paris (July-December 2014); Chargé d’Affairs to the Permanent Mission of UNESCO in Paris (2015-2019); Technical Coordinator, Alianza de Cónyuges de Jefes de Estado y Representative (ALMA), Prima Dama Advisor (2019-2022).

Congratulations from our newspaper to Her Excellency Mrs. María Letícia Casate Caballero, the new Ambassador of Paraguay to the Holy See, as she prepares to fill her high office.