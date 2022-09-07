Creators of Tomorrow, the Meta campaign to boost talent in the metaverse

Meta has unveiled Creators of Tomorrow, a campaign designed to highlight the diverse talents around the world who are giving birth to a new wave of digital content. Names lined up 150 emerging digital creators from different countries around the world, which has distinguished itself for its ability to create original video content and formats on company applications; Among them there are also 10 Italians.

They explained from the company that “the makers of tomorrow are ahead Huge career opportunitiesand that they were “chosen because they establish themselves within their online communities” and “because they demonstrate a An innovative approach to content creation video, in the use of technology and in proposing original and engaging entertainment content.” All these are “characters that will be an essential part of metaverse evolution.”

Among the ten Italian creators there are: Aya Mohammad Somaya Saiboub, of the fashion world, “tells her vision with a strong sense of cultural identity”; Eugenia Longo, who expresses creativity in the name of self-acceptance; The Supersonic food (in the picture), which offers culinary experiences based on healthy dishes; Chiaràs Cakery, who made pastries his mission; Missy Fancy, who catches a glimpse of a black beauty; Ariana TalamunaParalympic swimming champion. and artist Francesco Speedicato.

As explained, in the coming months Mita will give life’ to a series of projects and initiatives As a workshop and master classes”; in addition, specific events are planned in South Africa, Germany and the United Kingdom, marking Creator’s Week Which will be held for the first time in November in London.