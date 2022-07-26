Create augmented reality contact lenses

virtual reality and augmented reality They are two different technologies that have been developed very quickly over the years and are really starting to build our future. Both have the potential to change the way we interact with the digital world and even our habits with electronic devices.

Unlike AR, Virtual Reality (VR) It is a fully immersive experience that transports users to a fully artificial virtual world. That is, it does not modify or alter reality as augmented reality does, but instead creates an entirely new reality. This is the technology it depends on metaverse.

However, what concerns us in this note is augmented reality. This is a technology that uses a device to add additional information to our reality. The augmented reality It allows us to display virtual images over the real one through an electronic device.

augmented reality

In the augmented reality The real environment is complemented by digital things. Through the device we are using we can see digital data or animations that are not really there.

The most famous example of augmented reality The one who made this technology trendy a few years ago was Pokemon Go. Pokemon game where we saw these cartoon creatures floating in our environment through cell phone. Although we can also name the selfie filters that are available on Instagram and Snapchat.

mojo lens

Mojo Lens: Contact lenses with augmented reality

Several companies are already developing devices with augmented reality. The most famous of them are Hololens and Magic Leap glasses from Microsoft.

But startup Mogovision It went one step further and developed prototypes for Contact lenses that allows people who use it to see photos augmented reality overlap with the real world.

These are contact lenses augmented reality Call mojo lens And they have a revolutionary design. It uses a tiny microLED screen the size of a grain of sand to share important information and smart sensors powered by solid-state batteries built into the lens also correct your vision.

mojo lens

Photo: Mojo Vision

user mojo lens You can participate in events that require your attention while the lens silently feeds your data. “You can watch the trails on the ski slope, your pace in the last mile of a race or the conversation topics of a presentation, all without holding a device or looking at a screen,” they explain.

“When you engage in a demanding activity, lead the group on a bike trip or walk to your airport companions on the go, most devices give you the information sooner or later.” The mojo lens They provide useful information only when it is needed during an activity without disrupting the user’s focus.

A person uses the Mojo Linsa while playing golf.

Photo: Mojo Vision

This tiny device uses unique, custom-designed microelectronics and a dynamic microLED display to overlay digital images and information on the wearer. Its smart software understands the sports, business and leisure activities you participate in, so it can provide information without interrupting or distracting you.