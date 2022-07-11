CRC’s Julian Garth and Laureate Vollert win bronze in Lucerne

Germany eight



Julian Garth and Laureate Vollert win the bronze medal



Julian Garth and Laureate Vollert (second and third from the left) took the bronze.

Photo: Seybt/DRV





Krefeld The Germany eight, along with Julian Garth and Laureate Vollert of Crefeder Rowing, go down behind Great Britain and Australia at the World Cup in Lucerne. CRC’s Lina Sarasa and her partner Hannah Reeve (Crefelder RC/RK am Wannsee) won the women’s doubles final without her.







(RP) The World Cup Final in Lucerne lives up to its reputation as one of the highlights. In the “living room” of international rowing, the German eight had a thrilling duel with Australia for the silver medal after Great Britain withdrew and won. The crew surrounding the two Krefeld Laurits Follert and Julian Garth couldn’t stand the ultimate enemy of the Australians. In the end, Romania came dangerously close to the German boat. “First of all, we are pleased that we were able to significantly increase performance from the initial heat and that we also managed the tasks we wanted to do,” said helmsman Jonas Wiesen. Accordingly, we feel great to be here on the podium. However, we can’t be fully satisfied with the weekend. Until today, not everything has come together. ”

The indoor duel in the women’s pair unwinnable CRC athlete Lina Sarasa with her partner Hannah Reeve (Crefelder RC / RK am Wannsee) as first place in the B final in front of the second German boat, rowing in second, ahead of Mexico. “It was really tight at Krefeld in the German Championships,” said discipline coach Rene Burmeister. “I think it would be nice if two German boats could push each other that way – that’s a good sign. The tide may have turned, but it sure is pushing us forward.”

Markus Vostemeyer, coach of Krefeld Rowing Club, expressed confidence after the performances on offer. “After three very successful Olympics, Germany Eight is about to change,” he explained. “Many experienced athletes have ended their careers after Tokyo. It is good that Laurits Follert contributes to his experience. There is still a long way to go before the World Cup and time in the training camps will certainly have to be used to bring together the newly formed team.”