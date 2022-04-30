Crazy Stats Australia: Zero for Germans

According to statistics, Charles Leclerc already has the title in his pocket. For German pilots, on the other hand, the start of the season was not planned at all. We’ve collected the most exciting numbers in Crazy Stats.

The first three Formula 1 races of the year are in the box. The numbers slowly became meaningful. It’s already clear that the ten teams are closer together than they were before. In Melbourne, at least eight of the ten racing teams have managed to collect World Championship points. Only Haas and Aston Martin have something to do with it.





These two teams happened to be with German drivers. For Formula 1 stars from the homeland of cars, the start of the world championship has not been perfect. Sebastian Vettel, Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher often missed the top ten in their performances.





The only other country, like Germany, still waiting for the first World Cup points is Canada. Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi were more visible in the first races because they produced a lot of carbon scrap. In qualifying in Melbourne, the two met from Montreal.

Ferrari All stats indicate that Charles Leclerc will become world champion at the end of the year.

Leclerc is on his way to get the title

On the other hand, for Charles Leclerc, the start of the new era of Formula 1 could not be better. In Melbourne, the Ferrari driver scored the first major championship of his career. Monegasque is the 26th driver in Formula One history to hold pole position, all lead laps, fastest race lap and victory in one race weekend.





If you look at the last pilots who have managed this feat, one thing in common is immediately obvious: Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013), Lewis Hamilton (2014, 2015, 2017, 2019), Nico Rosberg (2016) and Max Verstappen (2022). They also became world champions in the season in which they produced a Grand Slam.





But this is not the only statistic that talks about Leclerc winning the title. In Crazy Stats, we tell you when a leader in the drivers’ standings managed to collect more points than the chasers combined, when Ferrari had another better start to the season that Lewis Hamilton missed in Melbourne.



