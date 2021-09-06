Cowboy Bebop, news coming from Netflix: Is it time for trailers?

There’s a new Netflix event coming up, and with it there’s a good chance that the first trailer for the adaptation will appear, too. live cowboy beop.

If you think so Netflix You had no more surprises this year, you were so wrong.

The popular streaming platform has actually announced Tudum, a new global event that takes its name from the distinctive sound we hear every time the Netflix logo appears on our screens, that will show us something more about the most anticipated titles, including The Witcher, Stranger Things and . .. Cowboy Bebop.

But while we’ve already had the chance to watch one or more of the first two trailers, we’ve only had a few promotional photos from the TV series starring John Cho. Let this be the time to release one first trailerOr, at least, a sneak peek?

*TUDUMMMM*

You are invited to the co-streaming of TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, featuring the exclusive premieres of

• Weird things

• the magician

• Cowboy Bebop

• And much more! He reads the tweet which you can also find at the bottom of the news.

And you, how much hype do you have for the live-action Cowboy Bebop? Have you already rewatched to mark its arrival on Netflix? Let us know in the comments what you expect to see in his transfer.