Covid: US, rents up 40%, forcing millions to flee – North America

(ANSA) – Rome, Jan. 31 – Rents are up in many US cities as home prices have risen 40% in recent months. Forcing millions of people to move. Washington Post reports. Thanks to the COVID pandemic in 2021 alone, rents increased 14% at an average of $1,877 per month for a two-bedroom home. And for 2022, another 10% increase is expected.



At the start of the pandemic, Americans, especially those who could work from home, began moving from the city to the suburbs or buying second homes at vacation resorts thanks to low interest rates and increased demand. As a result, apartment rentals have fallen with landlords hoping to lure in renters by offering free parking, $500 gift vouchers, and even bikes and Peloton TVs. But when the economy reopened and people returned to the city, apartments started filling up and owners were asking for more money. According to a Harvard University study, 11 million households, or one in four renters, spend more than half of their salaries on rent.



The Biden administration has begun reallocating unused funds from the $46.5 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program to help renters in cities like Washington, Houston and San Diego. The president also promised to make nearly 100,000 affordable homes available over the next three years. (Dealing).

