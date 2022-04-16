Covid in Colombia: Could Strict Restrictions Return? | government | Economie

In recent days, the news has been New insurances which was requested China Due to the outbreak of infection COVID-19.

Millions of people have had to lock themselves up, once again, in their homes and even in their offices. This, under the policy of the Chinese government “Covid Zero”.

One of the most striking cases is that of Shanghai, the Chinese economic capital, where 25 million people have been forced to confine themselves due to the coronavirus.

There have already been clashes with policeman by harsh confinement measures.

In addition, China will impose new restrictions for four days in the city of Xi’an on Saturday, April 16,

The 13 million residents of the former Chinese imperial capital, who already suffered confinement in December, were ordered not to leave their homes and Limit your travel. Companies will be able to continue their activity, with priority given to remote work.

Public areas will also be closed and restaurants will not be able to welcome customers, except for home delivery.

Against this background, the National University of Colombia I decided to analyze whether the imposition of severe restrictions could be applied again in Colombia, “Taking into account that in the past two years more than 6 million people have been infected, of whom about 139,700 . have died“.

on, Infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist Carlos Saavedra, The professor of the Department of Internal Medicine at the institution’s College of Medicine ruled out such a scenario.

“Countries at high risk of infection are New Zealand and Australia, where, like China, they imposed strict restrictions, since there was not a large circulation of the virus, but relied on vaccines.Analyze the expert.

“As we found out, vaccines are not very effective in preventing infections as such, but rather dangerous forms, in which case they are very relevant. Vaccines cannot provide protection for a long time and are only able to prevent transmission for up to six months, but these countries have not taken into account that the combination of infection and vaccination has a much better protective effect than the effect of the vaccine alone“, he added.

Although this population is protected from severe forms, they do not have long-term protection against infection. Share on Twitter

The expert confirmed that these Countries are in panic before the virus and this is why measures are being taken: “The killing of pets and the imposition of strict confinement, which is no longer justified at this moment because the virus is in the phase of transition from pandemic to endemic.“.

I realized that Colombia can offer stable virus recycling processes And some small seasonal peaks related to the weather, so the infection will again peak,”But severe forms will be rare, because a high percentage of the population has already been vaccinated and already suffers from the disease“.

