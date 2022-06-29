COVID-19 sweeps across Tour de Suisse cycling

A total of 93 riders left Locarno on Friday for the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse, while 28 were unable to participate. © Keystone/Jian Ehrenzeler



Multiple cases of COVID-19 have wreaked havoc on the cycling tour of the Tour de Suisse, forcing three teams and many riders to withdraw.

His team said Commander-in-Chief Alexander Vlasov had tested positive the day after the fifth stage win. Team member Bora HansgroheAnton Balzer also tested positive on Friday morning.

the difference Alpecin PhoenixAnd the Bahrain victorious s Emirates Team Emirates They also withdrew from the sixth stage, which extends from Locarno to Mosalp next Friday, a day after a group jumbo visma She will be opting out of the eight-day tour, which ends on Sunday.

Swiss cyclist Mark Hershey, from Emirates Team EmiratesThe team said the test results were positive and was out of the race, while teammate Joel Sutter withdrew as a precaution.

“Unfortunately, like many other teams, we also have an increase in COVID-19 cases,” said the team’s medical director. The United Arab EmiratesAdrian Rotunno.

the difference Israel PremierTech s Education EF They were also forced to withdraw many of their brokers.

Tour de Suisse organizers have decided to continue the race despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases. The Swiss race is one of the last warm-up events for the three-week Tour de France, which begins in two weeks.

New sub-variables appear

European countries are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly pathogenic BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants of the highly pathogenic Omicron strain, threatening a new global wave of the disease.

Most European countries have so far revealed low rates for both subgroups. However, in countries where the proportion has gone up – such as Portugal – there have been spikes in the total number of cases, as reported on June 13 by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Switzerland announced the lifting of all restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic from April 1. However, after three months of declining infections, new coronavirus infections increased slightly again, likely due to these two new sub-variables of Omicron. On June 14, a total of 16,610 new cases were reported in the previous seven-day period. The daily average of new infections for seven days was 2,124, up 45% from the previous week.

BA.4 and BA.5 do not appear to carry a greater risk of more severe disease than the other Omicron subvariants, despite the increased number of cases that may lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths, according to the ECDC.

