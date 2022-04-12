COVID-19: Japan detects first case of coronavirus using built-in omicron XE variant

Ministry of Health in Japan This Monday confirmed the first case of infection COVID-19 With an omicron XE variant. This event occurred with an asymptomatic person who landed on March 26 at Narita Airport from the United States.

According to the authorities, she is a woman who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, did not show any symptoms, and proceeded to the negative regulatory test to enter the Asian country, but her test at the airport resulted in a positive result.

A patient with this new type of COVID-19 He was isolated in a certain residence by the authorities Japan Until he got out of quarantine.

Genetic sequence analyzes from the National Institute of Diseases determined that the woman’s samples matched an omicron XE variant, which is a mixture of the original BA.1 strain and a BA.2 variant that occurs when someone contracts both at the same time. More contagious, although its severity is under study.

More information must be collected to characterize its prevalence and disease severity. “We will closely monitor the movement of this mutation and conduct tests while listening to the scientific information that emerges and monitoring the situation in other countries,” Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said in response to a question at a news conference.

Matsuno noted that while they will remain vigilant, the case has been detected at the airport, “but not yet detected within Japan” at the community level.

Japan shows rise in cases

Last week, the Japanese authorities recorded more than 337,000 new cases of coronavirusa slight increase over its predecessor.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded more than 7 million infections and 28,697 deaths linked to the pathogen.

The omicron XE compact variant was first recognized in the UK last January. As of last April 5, about 1,100 cases of this type had been detected in that country, less than 1% of infections in the region.

(With information from EFE)