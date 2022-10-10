COVID-19: Booster Vaccinations Available to the Residents of Switzerland

© Keystone / Peter Klaunzer



Booster footage of COVID-19 is available to residents of Switzerland from Monday. Health authorities are recommending that people over 16, especially the most vulnerable, get a booster dose to contain a new wave of infections expected in the coming fall and winter.

This content was published on Oct 10 2022



FOPH / SRF / swissinfo.ch / sb

The Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP) and the Federal Vaccination Committee recommend as a priority that people aged 65 and over, those aged 16-64 who are at higher risk – with pre-existing disease or pregnant women, for example – apply the COVID Booster shot this fall.

OFSP preciseExternal link That additional reinforcement could “contribute to reducing the number of serious cases, thus preventing the health system from overloading in the fall and winter.”

The agency says that for people aged 16 to 64 with no risk factors, a booster shot “appears to make sense after individual evaluation … to reduce the risk of serious infection.”

“However, unlike the onset of the epidemic, people without risk factors are at risk of developing serious illness this fall.”

A booster dose in fall 2022 is not recommended for children and adolescents aged 5 to 15 years, because the risk of developing severely from COVID-19 is very low, according to the OFSP.

The reinforcement campaign is carried out by the cantons at a cost to the federal government.

The number of cases is on the rise

After a quiet summer on the virus front, the number of new coronavirus cases “significantly” increased. On October 4, a total of 25,134 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the previous seven days, nearly 50% more than the previous week.

However, the number of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and deaths related to the coronavirus remain very low. There were 290 new hospitalizations as of October 4, an increase of 36.8% from the previous week, and 13 deaths were recorded.

Authorities recommend the mRNA COVID vaccine, those from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, and the protein-based Nuvaxovid vaccine as boosters. Bivalent mRNA vaccines, designed for the BA.1 version of the micron and the original virus first discovered in China, should be preferred for booster vaccination. But the current monovalent mRNA vaccine could still be used, OFSP notes.

Certificates

In Switzerland, COVID certificates will continue to be issued to certify vaccinations, recovery from infection or negative test results. Currently, the certificate is not used in Switzerland, but may be required by some countries.

The booster medication should be given for at least four months after the last vaccination or catch-up. All vaccines that meet OFSP recommendations are free of charge.

About 69% of the population has so far received two doses of the vaccine.

