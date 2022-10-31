COVID-19 and the escape from the Chinese laboratory. US Senate hypothesis

Final confirmation is still missing, but the result of the report submitted by the US Senate Health Committee says that the origin of the virus is not natural, so further investigations will be needed.

Covid-19 may be a virus that accidentally came out of a lab in China. The hypothesis that rules out natural transmission from an animal virus to humans is also part of the latest report by Republicans on the US Senate Health Committee.

Like other scientific research, this study cites the early spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and the fact that it has not yet been identified in an animal, despite the fact that three years have passed since the beginning of the epidemic.

The report was covered by the American newspaper The Wall Street JournalAnd confirms the difficulties faced by biosecurity measures for laboratories in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated. “The hypothesis about the origin of natural zoonoses is no longer worthy of doubt, nor is the assumption of accuracy,” the report states.

The Republican senator published the study Richard Burr, Which argues that the WHO along with other scientific institutions should lead the investigation. According to Bohr, there is enough information, very credible and engaging, to begin a deeper search.

Senator Patty Murray The chair of the US Senate Health Committee, said the group is continuing to work on a bipartisan report on the issue.

Much of the information the study used is publicly available, but the US government will likely push for new investigations. Republicans have promised that if they regain control of one or two houses of Congress in the November midterm elections, they will embark on new and more powerful research into the origin of Covid-19.