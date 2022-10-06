Cover photo: On the Pumpkin Patch with model Sarah Raum

“Oh, but they’re deceiving you,” said Sarah, raising a huge gourd of green foliage to the ground. The setup for Hohenlohe Trends’ October shoot has already been stacked a few meters away. In addition to the already draped bishop’s hat pumpkins, and some decorative specimens and Hokkaido, the woman from Waldenburg is now selling bright orange pumpkins for Halloween. Has she filmed like this before? “no never!”

But Sarah is familiar with Hohenloh and products from the area. Since 2021, she has turned her passion for products into a profession and combined it with her knowledge of marketing. This is how the online farm store “Lovely Local” came into being. “I really wanted to make an online store myself,” says the 34-year-old. When she returned home from her master’s degree in London and worked in Stuttgart and Frankfurt, the idea ripened like a gourd from Rick Aghar’s field in Frankhardt Sandhof.

“In fact, the coronavirus pandemic has given the decisive impetus,” Sarah says, as she walks around the field in rubber boots. When grocery shopping was the highlight of the week, I focused on “the good from here.” I noticed how many different products are handmade in Hohenlohe. “They should also be known outside the region,” I said to myself.

Great people and great products

Jams, sauces, gins and even pottery – “I keep discovering new and amazing people in the area who are passionate about making beautiful products. I am only happy to be able to support realistic and honest farming with the professional experience I have already gained,” says Sarah.

Trying new things isn’t just about culinary matters: “I just wanted to shoot a cover like that. That’s why I applied to Hohenlohe Trends,” she says, beaming with the carved pumpkin face.