Countries where they work less hours

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Latin America is a region with the longest running countries in the worldalthough this does not translate correctly to those who earn the most money, or those who have the most output.

According to that report, Most countries in this field have 48 working hours per weekalthough some countries little by little, Like Colombia, they are thinking of reducing the working day which will be done gradually.

Republic He published that Colombia, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay, Cuba, Bolivia, Mexico and Paraguay top the list of countries in the region with the most working hours, with 2,304 hours per year and an average of 48 per week.

However, there are other countries where the working hours are shorter per week. In Ecuador and Chile, for example, they work 45 hours per week, which is about 2,160 hours per year.. Indeed, in the country headed by Borek, they propose to reduce working hours even more.

Brazil and El Salvador, with 44 hours, complete the list of countries with fewer working hours than Colombia. People spend 2,112 hours a year doing their homework.

Recruit For Colombians abroad only with ID card

Since November 2021, there are many countries in the region that only receive Colombians with ID card. This is part of Mechanisms of cooperation in the field of migration that Colombia has signed with other countries in the region Freedom of movement and the ability to work legally under certain temporary or permanent permits.

Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru signed this agreement That is why its inhabitants can move freely between countries. Ecuador appears there, which is one of the countries where you work fewer hours than Colombia and also pay in dollars.

To access these job offers, said the Secretary-General of the Andean Community, Jorge Hernando Pedraza, this can be done “Once you exceed 180 days as a tourist and apply for temporary residence, you can set up a company and to be linked to the productive process of the place in which it is located.”

This is one of the options Colombians have to access jobs in another country. In addition, little by little, new opportunities open up. In Spain, for example, They recently changed the law so that people are looking for a new job It can be accessed more easily.