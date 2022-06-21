Countries that welcome people to live and give them advantages; Colombians can go

El Tiempo newspaper has prepared a special list that can be useful for those who intend to leave the national territory Permanently.
In fact, Searches for how to get a passport fast After Gustavo Petro’s victory as the new president of Colombia.
It is a group of places with an older population where a generational change is necessary due to a declining birth rate, scarcity of the workforce and a revitalization of the economy.
This is why the media has chosen destinations where everything from scholarships to affordable housing and job opportunities is offered to new residents.
All of those places are located in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in Europe, although they are also found in North America and the Far East.
Countries that welcome people to live and give them benefits
- Molise, Italy: A district with a population of 305,000 and offers $27,000 to foreigners who settle in one of its 106 villages and set up a business.
- Mishima, Japan: Its population is 108,000, which is $630 per month for the first 3 years for singles under 55 and $740, for married people
- Pipestone, Canada: A city of 1,400 people that borders the United States and offers scholarships of up to $25,000 and a lot of $8 to those setting up a business.
- Gormaz, Spain: A farmhouse that had 21 residents in 2018, and provides a home for those in charge of township facilities. Requests to [email protected]
- Ottenstein, Germany: It is a municipality of 5,000 inhabitants, and it grants land to build housing for those who settle there with their families.
