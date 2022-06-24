Council appeal: ‘No room for far-right tendencies in Moers’

Moers.

The Moers Council unanimously passed an appeal against right-wing extremism. Friedrich-Ebert-Platz has been closed due to two demos.

The city council drafted a joint appeal against right-wing extremism at its meeting on Wednesday. The background to the decision is the demonstrations announced in Friedrich-Ebert-Platz next Saturday.

The appeal is directed especially to the citizens of Moers. The council sees its responsibility, he says there, “to point out clearly that there is no place in our Moors for any extreme right-wing tendencies. Every citizen is encouraged to rebel against such tendencies within his personal means.” The resolution passed unanimously and without an abstention.

Concert with a convicted neo-Nazi, singer-songwriter in a pub in Moers

As reported, the trigger is a concert planned for Saturday at the “Lockdown” restaurant opposite Friedrich-Ebert-Platz. The inn will feature a neo-Nazi convict, singer, and songwriter. Therefore, Moers, the regular table of color, invites a demonstration under the slogan “Right does not rock!” , which begins at 5 p.m., and is backed by the “Moers are colored, not brown” coalition. Social Democrats Jan Deren and Karen Paul of Linke List Moyers and a Green Party member will speak at the rally. According to the organizers of this demo, Bunte Stammtisch has registered about 100 participants.









In response, the far-right Pegida NRW announced a counter-demonstration on the same day and at the same location.





Friedrich-Ebert-Platz will be closed to cars from 2pm on Saturday due to both events. (with)

