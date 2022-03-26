Costa Rica forges an alliance with Restor to protect its forests

Mina noted that this will be the first government to use Restor – a science-based, open-access data platform dedicated to supporting ecosystem restoration – to map its innovative forest cover protection projects.

As part of this alliance, the state will publish details about Restor’s Payments for Environmental Services (PES) projects and gain access to data and global monitoring tools, the department said.

Minae President Andrea Meza noted that by sharing its PES projects with Restor, Costa Rica is making its commitments on forest loss and recovery transparent and accountable. “We hope this will inspire other countries to follow suit,” he said.

President Carlos Alvarado said that since 1990, the nation has doubled its forest cover, becoming the first tropical country to reverse deforestation, going from 34 percent forest cover in 1977 to 52 percent today.

“Today Costa Rica is committed to decarbonizing its economy, which is an opportunity for innovation and economic growth. When we protect the environment, we protect our economy.”

This Central American country is one of 141 countries that have signed a commitment to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, while providing sustainable development and promoting inclusive rural transformation.

Restor founder Thomas Crowther said it was “inspiring to see a country that is committed to so much environmental transparency. Costa Rica is a shining example of what the environmental movement needs.”

For her part, the Executive Director of that platform, Clara Roe, emphasized that a collaborative effort is needed to share knowledge, facilitate connections between nature-based projects and monitor progress to meet international commitments on deforestation and restoration.

Minae revealed that Restor is already the online home of more than 100,000 restoration and conservation projects around the world.

