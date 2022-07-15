Costa Rica falls into the hands of the United States, but is excited to pass it to the World Cup and look for the Olympic playoff

The United States settles into a new final, while Costa Rica dreams of a spot in the Olympic replay

United State Imposing his status as a favorite and placing him in the final of a tournament CONCACAF W Championship 3-0 victory over Costa Ricaa Central American team has already secured its place in the World Cup 2023 And now he will get 3rd place in the current exhibition which will keep it with access Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the same way, the North American team has a restricted place in the upcoming World Cup, but by placing it in the final, it remains in the fight for a direct pass for it. Paris 2024The team that won the tournament will win.

Costa Rica He will have the opportunity to fight for third place and this will allow him to play a playoff to reach the Olympic Gameswhich will be opposite the second place of CONCACAF Championship W.

In the match, the American team tried to advance on the scoreboard from the start of the match and Alex Morgan He had a chance to finish a cross pass from the right into the area, but the ball hit the post and so the Central American team was saved.

Costa Rica He tried to respond and create newcomers who had the North American team through a rough time, but it didn’t materialize, and the scoreboard remained motionless.

Costa Rica will finish third in the Concacaf W, which will give them a ticket to the Olympic replay. imago 7

United State She looked superior to the Costa Rican national team, and more chances were generated by Morgan herself and Lindsey watchesbut they were wrong in the definition and this was accompanied by the fact that the opponent was in a good position in the defensive sector.

The North American team did not stop its efforts to take the lead and did so in the 33rd minute through Emily SonnetWhich ended inside the area after a rebound and so the score was 1-0.

Costa Rica He fought to match the actions, but there was little he could generate in the attack against the world champion, despite his efforts to disturb the cabin he’s defending. Casey MurphyWhile Mallory Bog He was responsible for putting 2-0 up on the board in 45 minutes.

United State He kept the stalemate in the confrontations and was close to increasing the difference through Sophia SmithBut the player missed the opportunity by wasting her shot inside the area after a cross from the left side.

Although the Central American team had an acceptable performance, it generated little against a goal United StateWhile Andy Sullivan He came close to scoring with a powerful shot inside the area, but the goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez Meticulously applied to prevent the tire from falling off from the Tico team.

Ashley Sanchez He was responsible for deciding the victory in the 94th minute by scoring 3-0 and so on United State He took the win to stay in the final CONCACAF W ChampionshipWhich will be held next Monday at BBVA Stadium.