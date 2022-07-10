Costa Rica and Canada qualified for the 2023 World Cup Australia and New Zealand

While things were heating up in Group A with the virtual elimination of Mexico and with Haiti and Jamaica vying for a direct ticket to the World Cup on the last date, in Group B things are going much better and on this second date already we have identified the two who qualified for the World Cup directly.
In the first place, we have the Canadian national team, which, frankly, is not surprising that they are in the World Cup, because they are the current Olympic champions and today, under the leadership of Bev Priestman, they have an exceptional generation of young and talented footballers. An example is Julia Grosso, 21, who scored 3 goals in these two World Cup matches and was vital to the Canadian midfield.
However, she is not the only female footballer to experience a great tournament, as elements such as Jesse Fleming, Jordyn Hetema and Janine Pique are also present and today, after beating Trinidad and Tobago and defeating Panama at a minimum, they are in the World Cup.
The second directly seeded team is Costa Rica. It is impossible for the Costa Ricans not to be overjoyed after their absence from France 2019, and they will return to the World Cup after significant growth in the past four years.
The Ticas are playing a great tournament, they crushed Trinidad and Tobago, they crushed Panama, they conceded no goal and they will reach the toughest match of the tournament with a ticket in hand and without any kind of pressure.
The only thing that will remain decided in this group B is who will lead the group between these two teams and who will be the team that will get a chance to play, Panama or Trinidad and Tobago.
So things are in the World Cup in light of the failure to conclude the last date for the group stage next week,
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.