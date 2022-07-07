Costa Rica already has lab supplies to diagnose monkeypox in real time – PAHO/WHO

Wednesday 6 July 2022 Following the issuance of the global alert about the detection of monkeypox cases in several non-endemic countries, the Ministry of Health began – through incense – searching for a laboratory method for a specific diagnosis of this viral infection. As a result of these efforts, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has made a donation to Inciensa allowing the real-time detection of the virus’ genetic material in various human samples.

As part of the work of PAHO/WHO to strengthen epidemiological surveillance of member states, INCIENSA and laboratories from 8 other countries were invited to participate in a training workshop on molecular technology (real-time PCR) for the virus that causes monkeypox, an activity It was implemented in Mexico at the end of June to review detection and diagnosis protocols in the context of preparedness and response to potential outbreaks. At the event, PAHO/WHO handed over to each participating country one commercial monkeypox specific molecular detection (PCR) kit and one primer and probe set for the molecular detection protocol, recommended by the PAHO/WHO and CDC. diseases.

Thanks to this donation, Costa Rica now has the ability to run tests at Incense, thus avoiding having to send samples for analysis outside the country. The specific polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for monkeypox virus has already been successfully tested at the National Reference Center for Incense Viruses, which makes it possible to make the diagnostic methodology available for use by national authorities and health services as required. In addition, since it is the PAHO/WHO recommended method, it is used in different reference laboratories in the region, making it easier to compare results between different laboratories and countries.

In addition to the method of diagnosing monkeypox, the National Reference Center for Virology also has tests that allow differential diagnosis to be made in the samples received. Differential diagnosis is applied when you have diseases that cause similar symptoms, so a variety of tests are performed on the same sample in order to detect the causative agent of the infection.

It is important to remember that the Ministry of Health followed up on six cases under investigation for monkeypox, which have already been ruled out.

The cases match two foreigners, both a 21-year-old, a 33-year-old foreigner, and two Costa Ricans, aged 22 and 56, who underwent an orthopoxvirus PCR test, which gave a negative result, meaning that no virus was detected. . . Monkeypox family. Similarly, a 23-year-old foreigner who underwent a real-time PCR test was registered for this disease, giving a negative result, becoming the first person diagnosed with this test.

Dr. Jocelyn Chacon, Minister of Health, emphasized that “for the Ministry of Health, it is very important that Costa Rica has the possibility to conduct tests to diagnose monkeypox, as this will speed up the elimination of cases under investigation, costs will be reduced by not having to send the test outside the country, in addition In addition, faster attention management will be implemented in case the result is positive. I take this opportunity to thank the support of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for its cooperation and assistance with the country in emergency situations, as well as in its logistical, preventive and technical support.”

For the PAHO/WHO, timely detection of monkeypox virus is the first step to preventing its spread and stopping potential outbreaks: “Labouratories in countries need to develop capacity to conduct molecular detection tests for this virus, because this is due to a variety of With this donation, we hope to support the country to accelerate and strengthen its ability to respond to potential cases of this disease, said Dr. Maria Dolores Pérez, representative of the Pan American Health Organization/WHO in Costa Rica. “.

Since last June 2, the state has developed guidelines for monitoring monkeypox, which can be consulted at the following link: https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/biblioteca-de-archivos-left/documentos-ministerio-de-salud/vigilancia-de-la-salud/normas-protocolos-guias-y-lineamientos/ 5489-General-Guide-to-observe-monkeypox/file