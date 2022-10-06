Cooperation Agreement signed in New York between Link and Saint John’s University

(Adnkronos) – Rector of the Romanian University, Carlo Alberto Giusti: “From 2023 the beginning of the summer school”

Rome, October 5, 2022. An ideal bridge between Rome and New York to encourage exchange and joint research projects. Link University and St. John’s Collaboration Agreement to promote academic, educational and cultural activities. The memorandum, which runs for five years, provides for the exchange of teachers, staff, and students, whether through on-site experiences or through remote initiatives, the launch of joint research projects, the creation of academic publications, and the opportunity to aggregate information. ideas and activities.

The agreement was signed in New York by the dean of both universities. According to Carlo Alberto Giusti, President of Link University, “This is an important step for a university like ours, which has always been open to international cooperation with prestigious institutions. With St. John, we have formalized a very rich program and, starting in 2023, we will start summer schools for our students On topics related to sports management and communication.

In recent days, Dean Link has also been a guest at Boston University for the Law School’s 150th Foundation Celebration. In this context, the terms of a future cooperation agreement were discussed with the University’s senior management which, as with St. John’s, would allow Link students to gain significant experience at one of the most prestigious universities in the United States. And at Law School, Carlo Alberto Giusti gave a lecture on the Corporate Course of the LLM on Corporate Governance and Esg.