Controversy in the United States: Missouri schools authorize reinstatement of corporal punishment and beatings of students | Community

Despite insisting that corporal punishment does little to educate, one county in the United States allowed it as a “last option.”

A school district in Missouri, in the United States, has sparked controversy over a controversial school measure since then Some schools were allowed to return corporal punishment to students.

According to Univisión, it concerns the Casville region, where this type of scolding has been banned from 2001 onwards.

In this sense, the Cassville School Principal, Merlin Johnson, noted that the procedure was suggested by the parents themselves.

The complaint we heard from some parents is that They don’t want to separate the students. They want another option. And so that was another option we could use before we get to this point.”

“When it is necessary to use corporal punishment, it will be applied in a way There is no possibility of bodily injury or harm. He added that hitting the student in the head or face is prohibited.

Corporal punishment of students

As unusual as it sounds, Johnson explained that they even arranged a file Protocol to return corporal punishment: They can only be allowed by the principal and parents as a last resort, there will be no witnesses, this will be done in private and there will be no more than three casualties.

In addition, the method of operation will be to whip the buttocks of students with a wooden ruler, as was done at the end of the nineteenth century in the United States.

As detailed guardianIn that country, the Supreme Court ruled that corporal punishment in schools is constitutional, leaving it up to the states to decide whether or not to apply it.

Currently, there are 19 states where corporal punishment is still permitted. Most of these are located in the south.