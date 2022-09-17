[CONTRIBUTO] US: Railroad workers on the rampage. Will the US economy come to a complete standstill this weekend?

We receive and publish this contribution from the Il Pungolo Rosso editorial team, and it is already available on their website (see over here):

resume from am work Today, September 13th, a short article providing key news about the state of rail workers in the United States on the frenzy over indefinite extension of working hours – a topic we’ve always raised as structural imperative Imperial capitalism in recent decades by confronting it with the necessity of workers and social Radical and general reduction of working hours. Ch’s article. Pohu is not the best at prose, but he says the basic, regarding workers’ claims in the sector, and shows the bottleneck in which the Biden administration finds itself, which, on the one hand, proclaims its support for labor unions (and indirectly to workers) while on the other it does everything in Its best to prevent it from striking, certainly with rival Republican opponents. However, it is increasingly difficult to find mediation points between large companies in the sector hungry for profit and rail workers exhausted by working hours that waste any space for life outside work. For the anti-American nationalists of Our House, all that concerns the awakening of the American proletariat is of no use, rather exhausting; For us world revolutionaries, this is not of great importance because this is the main force that can undermine from within not only the dominance of the Yankees in the world, but the hegemony of capital (from the “huge pile of goods”) over the producers Paving the way for a world free of exploitation. (red.)

A rail strike threatens to block 30% of US goods from moving as of Friday. $2 billion could evaporate from the US economy every day as the strike continues. Workers are demanding working hours that are more respectful of their private lives.

The power of strikes is to stop the economy. That’s exactly what American railroad workers and mechanics are threatening on Friday. This would be the first national rail strike in more than 30 years.

With the strike, a third of all goods in the country will be suspended, according to CNN Business. In anticipation of the strike, rail freight was already damaged today. Many companies, such as Amtrak, have already eliminated long routes, and some no longer accept dangerous goods that require special and constant monitoring, lest they remain constant. For the unions, these measures are considered a means of pressure and a way to avoid the strike, which is expected to involve 60,000 workers.

This shutdown will create bottlenecks, which will lead to supply difficulties in stores. It can also cause production in factories to stop, as well as higher prices for consumers because of all these elements.

Two billion dollars a day

In the eyes of the unions the rules of use of time. Railroad workers, engineers and train drivers must be present seven days a week, an obligation that leaves them free time, to the detriment of their well-being. It has already led to many resignations (20% of the workforce has left since 2017), which means those who have stayed are being called up semi-systematically as they become available (which could lead to more resignations).

So they want their voice to be heard and the strike appears to be an important factor in the negotiations. Rail operators predict that in the event of a strike, $2 billion will evaporate from the US economy every day.

no escape?

In any case, a strike appears increasingly inevitable. Two months ago, unions threatened to strike, but President Biden imposed a 60-day cooling-off period. During this period, a group of experts considered the situation and made some recommendations, such as bonuses and a 24% salary increase over five years. But these recommendations did not convince all unions.

The cooling off period ends on Friday and is non-renewable, at least not by Biden. Only Congress can impose a new deadline. An agreement between the parties may also be required. A scenario that neither trade unions nor company representatives, even those outside the railways who are affected by possible delays, want for fear of a long and complicated political bargaining. The two parties in the authority must also agree on the actions to be taken, which is not easy.

Either way, this blow comes at the wrong time for Joe Biden. The midterm elections are fast approaching. On the one hand, he will be noted for the economic complications (increase in prices, decrease in activities in the context of the risk of recession, etc.) that can result from a strike, but on the other hand he declares himself a defender of trade unions and workers. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop until Friday.