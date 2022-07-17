Contract of 440 million euros: 23 years rejects a huge offer

Homepage Sports Sports from the ground up

440 million for 15 years? Juan Soto seems to be smiling only tiredly. © IMAGO / David Seelig / Cal Sport Media

Baseball star Juan Soto turns down a record contract. Once again sheds light on the salaries of the North American astronomer.

MUNICH / WASHINGTON – When Serge Gnabry requested €20 million annually from Bayern Munich, many football fans lost faith in the sport. Such utopian sums are no longer within the reach of many. Now Gnabry has agreed somewhere near the sum with Bayern Munich. Lots of money, no doubt, but what’s happening in the US is another house number. It doesn’t matter if it’s the NFL, MLB or NBA – in the US it’s about completely different dimensions.

15-year contract with a salary of $440 million. What seems like a wild dream to the majority of workers could be a reality for Juan Soto. could. According to The Athletic, the star player from the Washington Nationals was said to have declined the offer, and its duration and total amount is unparalleled in the history of baseball.

MLB: Juan Soto is one of the best hitters in the league

The 23-year-old Dominican is widely regarded as the best hitter in the league, but the Nationals currently have a 30-63 record. Recently, Soto emphasized that he “didn’t want to keep losing”. But the actual truth could be different. Because the current deal, no matter how absurd it may sound, is only conditional.

On average, Washington’s bid from Soto will bring in just over $29 million a year. Lots of money, but not in comparison to other high-income earners in Major League Baseball (MLB).

MLB: Utopian sums also in the NFL and NBA

Max Scherzer, Soto’s former teammate, earned an average annual salary of $43 million over three years for his service with the New York Mets. Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels signed a 12-year, $432 million contract in 2019, which is unparalleled in baseball to date.

Player salaries in North America have always seemed to know no bounds – not just in MLB. Football star Patrick Mahomes will earn $503 million over 10 years, and basketball player Nikola Jokic recently agreed with employer Denver Nuggets for the biggest contract in NBA history: $264 million over five years.

“Washington is still where I want to spend the rest of my career,” Soto said just a few months ago. Only, apparently, not for $29.3 million a year. After all, that would only be number 15 on the MLB payroll. (Name with SID)