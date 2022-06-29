Conor Metcalfe’s attack on FC St. Pauli: ‘He wants to play as hard as he can’

Conor Metcalfe was FC St. Pauli’s first signing for the upcoming season. About a week later he still had Hamburg’s problems.

Hamburg – He has big goals! A little over a week ago Conor Metcalfe (22) He left his hometown of Melbourne and traveled to Hamburg to work in FC St. Pauli To take the next step in his career.

Newcomer Conor Metcalfe (22) has big goals with FC St. Pauli. © Imago / Ebner



The Australian chose the right time for it. “The weather is good,” he said after training on Wednesday and immediately explained the reasons for his move to Hamburg. “I was looking for a new challenge,” said the 22-year-old.

Finally, Europe is the center of football. If you want to achieve something, you have to play here, says Metcalf. Fellow national team and Kiezkizer Jackson Irvine (29) made an important contribution to his movement.

“I told him he was interested and wanted to know what he was thinking,” Metcalf explained. In his comments, Irvine never said a bad word about the club. In addition, St. Pauli showed the most interest in him, revealing the midfielder.

In addition to Irvine, the Australian dollar has obtained more information from Matthew Leakey (31), who has been active in Germany with Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach, among others. “Tell me what a great country Germany is and that everything is so organized here.”

Although he was warmly welcomed in Hamburg, the move to leave his native Australia was difficult. “All my family is there,” Metcalfe admitted, “I’m here on my own.” But he always wanted to travel to Europe. “Now I have the opportunity to live here.”