Conor Metcalfe’s attack on FC St. Pauli: ‘He wants to play as hard as he can’

Conor Metcalfe was FC St. Pauli’s first signing for the upcoming season. About a week later he still had Hamburg’s problems.
Hamburg – He has big goals! A little over a week ago Conor Metcalfe (22) He left his hometown of Melbourne and traveled to Hamburg to work in FC St. Pauli To take the next step in his career.
The Australian chose the right time for it. “The weather is good,” he said after training on Wednesday and immediately explained the reasons for his move to Hamburg. “I was looking for a new challenge,” said the 22-year-old.
Finally, Europe is the center of football. If you want to achieve something, you have to play here, says Metcalf. Fellow national team and Kiezkizer Jackson Irvine (29) made an important contribution to his movement.
“I told him he was interested and wanted to know what he was thinking,” Metcalf explained. In his comments, Irvine never said a bad word about the club. In addition, St. Pauli showed the most interest in him, revealing the midfielder.
Pauli is interested in the talent of Storm Otto from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
In addition to Irvine, the Australian dollar has obtained more information from Matthew Leakey (31), who has been active in Germany with Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach, among others. “Tell me what a great country Germany is and that everything is so organized here.”
Although he was warmly welcomed in Hamburg, the move to leave his native Australia was difficult. “All my family is there,” Metcalfe admitted, “I’m here on my own.” But he always wanted to travel to Europe. “Now I have the opportunity to live here.”
The 22-year-old still has to get used to a few things, like driving a car. “The first time was scary,” he admitted. “Everything is on the other side, but driving leads, only here is different.” He promised, “I will get better.”
Not only does Metcalf want it on the street, but in the garden as well. Because he has big goals. “We want to do our best,” the Australian said earnestly without specifying any specific goals. And personally? “I want to play as many games as possible.”
He knows that everything is more physical in Germany. He described two main points: “I have to adapt. Less communication, faster in my decisions.” But for that it needs some time and more experience.
Daniel Kofi Kereh of St. Pauli before a medical examination in Freiburg: the FCSP collects this much
Because in addition to his goals with FC St Pauli, the 22-year-old also wants to travel to Qatar with the Australian national team – another reason for his move. “I have better chances here,” said the man, who will wear the number 24 in the future. The A-League does not start until the end of September/early October. In Germany, on the other hand, he can present himself earlier and better.
The neighborhood club in Qatar may include two professionals: Jackson Irvine and Conor Metcalf.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer