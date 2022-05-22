Confirms the transmission of monkeypox from the community

London. – that United kingdom Daily injuries are recorded from monkey pox A British Health Security Agency official said on Sunday it was not linked to any travel to West Africa, where the disease is spreading.

“We are discovering cases that have no specific contact with someone from West Africa, which we have seen previously in this country,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor for the UK’s Health Security Agency.

“We are discovering more cases on a daily basis,” he added during an interview with the BBC.

The UK’s Occupational Health and Safety Services Authority (UKHSA) said the new figures would be released on Monday, having recorded 20 cases on Friday.

Hopkins declined to confirm reports that a person was in intensive care.

“Community transmission is largely concentrated in urban areas and we see it mostly in people who consider themselves gay, bisexual, or other MSM,” she said.

“We recommend anyone who changes sexual partners regularly or is in close contact with people who do not know to see a doctor if they develop symptoms,” he said.

“The risk to the general public is still very low at the moment, and I think people need to be vigilant,” he said, adding that for most adults, symptoms would be “relatively mild.”

The UK sounded the alarm on May 7, with someone who had recently traveled to Nigeria. Other countries in Europe and the United States have reported cases.

Hopkins explained that a type of smallpox vaccine is currently being administered in this country to contacts with “high risk of developing symptoms,” but he clarified that there are no plans to offer it to the entire population.

The monkey pox It can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets from an infected person, as well as through shared objects such as bedding and towels.

Its symptoms are similar, to a lesser degree, to those observed in the past in people with smallpox: fever, headache, muscle and back pain during the first five days.

Rashes appear (on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet), lesions, blisters, and finally scabs.

to me Who is theSymptoms last between 14 and 21 days.

