Concern in Argentina: They warn that cumulative inflation will reach nearly 100% | Economie

Because of the accelerated depreciation of the peso, Argentines today are trying to dump their currency and buy dollars, in addition to seeking durable goods such as appliances, cars, building materials, and some technology.

The Inflation has been runaway for years in Argentina According to analysts, the situation will be far from reversible.

Consumer prices posted a year-on-year rise of 71% – the highest rise in 20 years – and until recently, expectations had indicated that inflation would rise this year to 90.2%.

Now, according to new information compiled by Buenos Aires-based consultancy EcoGo and cited by Diario Financiero, Inflation in that country will reach nearly 100% by the end of this year (99.6%).

The consumer counterpart is the merchant or manufacturer who buys the goods or maintains their production.

Fiscal deficit and generalized crisis

facing Argentina Serious macroeconomic imbalances and recurrent financial tensions.

In the face of the crisis in the country, at the end of July, the government issued a decree a Comment on the appointment of employees in the public administrationa measure that is part of the need to reduce the fiscal deficit.

In the first half of the year, Argentina accumulated a primary fiscal deficit of 755,975.7 million pesos ($5,558.6 million), a figure equivalent to 0.99% of GDP and an increase of 263% over the red recorded in the same period. 2021.

Shortage of dollars to ‘grow a lot’, says Fernandez

In spite of everything, in June the president Alberto Fernandez He mentioned it in his nation Few dollars were traded because they were “growing a lot”.

He accused the opposition of causing an imbalance in the exchange rate and confirmed this Speculation is still one of the causes of inflation.Another problem he admitted has not yet been resolved.

“Argentina today has problems, of course it has problems. It lacks the dollars needed to be able to keep investing and keep producing production, and that’s why we take care of the dollars, because We want you not to spend dollars on trips, we want them to keep producing and providing work.”As he claimed.

He said: “We have a problem with dollars because we grow so much And we need dollars to be able to import supplies. And we are growing so much that even though we have an export record, the dollars are not enough for us Because of the amount of inputs we have to import to continue production.”