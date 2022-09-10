Comprehensive fiber optic network for the Steyr region

In the next 3-4 years, Steyr will become the first city in Austria to be supplied with fiber-optic cable across the board.

In order to be able to equip 8000 buildings in the catchment area with high-performance internet connections in the future, 200 km of cables and an investment of 50 million euros are planned. From Wolvern and Detach, the Glink area will be first, “provided that at least 30 percent of the population there decides to offer us,” says Bernhard Hofer, managing director of LilaConnect. As a bonus, there is a cheap Steyr tariff and no connection fee, which is at least €2,100 for single-family homes. For Foreign Minister Tursky, the project is a step “in the direction of our goal of providing Austria with nationwide mobile or fixed gigabit connections by 2030.” City Manager Vogl and City Council Member Ringer agreed that Steyr, as a site for innovation, needs this technology in the future.”

The LilaConnect store at Grnmarkt 21 will open on September 21, and there will be a media evening at 6.30pm at Steyr City Hall. LilaConnect is one of the many fiber optic providers; The major mobile phone service providers in Austria are also active in this type of business.