Comprehensive coronavirus testing begins in Glasgow today – here’s how and where to get that test

a Comprehensive test program It was launched in selected areas of the major Glasgow Today to track the Coronavirus more effectively.

Residents in five of Scotland’s coronavirus hotspots including Glasgow Renfrewshire are targeted.

This means that asymptomatic cases – people without symptoms – may be identified and help reduce transmission.

Professor Jason Leach, Clinical Director in Scotland, said the plan could be expanded to include more communities if successful.

Where can I get it?

In Glasgow, residents in Dalmarnock and parts of Pollokshields are encouraged to do so Book the test If they do not have symptoms of Covid.

Two sites operate from today through December 9 between 9 AM and 4 PM and each will be able to test up to 800 people per day.

The units are located in the Emirates Arena car park and across from the Tramway Theater on Albert Drive, according to a Glasgow City Council spokeswoman.

It will be operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and aims to provide results within 24 to 48 hours.

The tests can be asymptomatic in all locations Booked online By locals.

If you live in Renfrewshire, an open-ended test service will be available at Johnston City Hall from Wednesday for seven days.

Lateral flow tests will be offered to local residents, which can be processed on site and give result within an hour.

It will have the capacity to test up to 12,000 people per week.

Book online Here.

Student’s test

Scottish students will be able to return home during the Christmas period under a government testing scheme.

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) launched its bid to help students return home by opening a COVID-19 testing center for asymptomatic students on its campus today.

The new Student Test Site will run until December 12, and will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer two free exams for GCU, The Royal Institute of Scotland, Glasgow Kelvin and City of Glasgow students wishing to travel home during the holidays.



The tests, which will be taken after three days, are designed to identify students who are carrying the virus but not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Working with NHS Test & Trace, the test site will be on campus in the CEE building and operate Monday through Saturday and will be completely separate from the current UK government-run COVID-19 testing center set up at the ARC Sports Center in September.

University of Glasgow and Glasgow School of Art students can also book Lateral Flow Antigen tests at Hunter Halls and Kelvin Gallery. Here.

What about health and social care?

Health Secretary Jane Freeman last week announced plans to dramatically expand testing of hospital patients, health and social care workers, and communities in Tier 4 regions.

Starting next week, all emergency admissions will be tested for coronavirus and a side-flow test will be offered twice a week to all healthcare personnel encountering patients working in hospitals, Covid-19 assessment centers and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is hoped that tests will begin throughout the entire sector by the end of December.