Companies in the Wendlingen and Kirchheim regions offer company bikes

Wendlingen

06/21/2022 05:30, by Thomas Zapp – Send an email

Get out of the car seat and get into the saddle: More and more employees are using bike rentals for company bikes. How it works and which companies in the area are role models.

More and more people are now cycling to work. It’s great that the company is also offering incentives for this healthy and climate-friendly form of transportation. Photo: Adobe Stock / Kzenon

Wendlingen/Kirchheim. Meanwhile, asking colleagues has become a kind of greeting that can express admiration or amazement, depending on the weather: “Are you here by bike again today?” Once the company’s bike is finished, it’s not considered a sporty cannon, but at least a role model in terms of health. Because even if the company’s bike is an e-bike and happily supports the pedal editor on the hills between Denkendorf and Kongen: there is still pedaling and the fresh air is there. In addition, it also avoids the emissions of the alternative car, which is a Volkswagen with a combustion engine. Business cycling is also good for the climate.