Common tricks when investing in currency

although Cryptocurrency A few difficult months have passed, and interest in investing in this currency has not diminished.

Along the same lines, The scammers They haven’t lost interest in these cryptocurrencies either. One of the smartest schemes run by criminals is cSet up 100% fake cryptocurrency and get people to invest in it.

Taking into account the current scenario, Trend Micro presents the red flags when it comes to investing, So people know what this method is and how it works.

1. Promises of guaranteed return on investment

If cipher guarantees return, stay away from her. Cryptocurrencies have a high potential for huge profits, but they are certainly not without risks. In investing, there are no guarantees.

two. direct promotion

Scammers will create fake social media accounts and send you private messages encouraging you to invest in their new cryptocurrency. It can be bombarded on all fronts: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more.

3. Website with many grammatical and spelling errors

If you see a misspelling or bad grammar on their official website, chances are The cryptocurrency you are considering investing in is a scam.

four. hard to buy

Major cryptocurrencies are now available for purchase on all major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase, Binance, and Crypto.com. If cryptocurrency cannot be found on any of the most popular exchanges, It might be a scam.

5. Too bad

Search the internet and check out any related reviews. Don’t just rely on one source, check social media, online forums, and dedicated review sites.

How do you protect yourself?

