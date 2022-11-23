Commissions, Violent Acts and Rituals, The Dark Side of Freemasonry

In 1717, modern Freemasonry was founded in London,”After more than a hundred years of research into the existence of an alleged secret common core of religions“.

From this date it will expand throughout Europe. In his hearing before the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Committee on July 12, 2022, prof Massimo Introvigneone of the leading European experts in symbology and esotericism.

The researcher mentions that in the eighteenth century, Freemasonry was divided internally: “cold current” and “warm current”. The first work from a rationalist perspective, influenced by Enlightenment philosophy. The second, through magical secrets and occult practices.

Opposing the positions that will collide throughout the century, when the cold current has a role in preparing for the French Revolution, and the hot current that is considered irrational, to the extent that some of its advocates are executed.

Conflict that would also continue into the nineteenth century, giving rise to two distinct centers: The Grand Lodge of London and the Grand Orient of Paris. The first, the oldest, would embrace symbolism and esotericism. Instead, the Great East of Paris would choose rationalism (and in 1866 also atheism).

Something similar would affect Italian Freemasonry. Professor Introvigne pointed out at the hearing that the Great East of Italy, from an ideological point of view “He always showed closeness to French rational models. This, though there were exponents of both the Great East itself and rival organizations such as the Grand Lodge of Italy, who instead cultivated interests of an esoteric and speculative kind.“.

But the scholar’s most interesting contribution concerns the inappropriate use of the term “Masonry.”, noting that in the United States and England there are specific laws governing the use of the term. Only the depositary organizations of the Brand can boast of being Freemasons. No one else can claim the right to use the term “Masonry” or “Masonic lodge” in its class.

It’s different in Italy.

There is no such law. Thus anyone can found an organization and call it Freemasonry:This is the reason too – Introvigne explains – From a trademark copyright point of view, it is understood as a general and non-specific expressionThis situation, according to the professor, has encouraged the spread of many Masonic organizations.

Of course, this happens not only in Italy, but also in France, Spain and the United States (albeit to a lesser extent). These are phenomenaFrom the intricate Masonic archipelago deviating from inspired ideals“.

They relate to both the “hot” stream of Freemasonry and the “cold” stream.

If in fact some (marginal) groups, under the warm current, have transformed esoteric secrecy into violent, and in some cases, criminal, rituals in cold weather”Mutual aid in business policy which, in the intention of the founders of Freemasonry, is of a secondary nature, becomes instead, in concrete terms, the essential element of the assembly“.

dangerIntrovigne explains again, Is that”to convert Masonic lodges, not only into business committees, but even into illegal business committees“.

It’s hard not to think of the macroscopic distortions represented by Gelli’s P2 or the case of the Iside 2 lodge, which is hidden in Trapani behind the “Centro Studi Scontrino” cultural club. But also to the more recent dynamics, the subject of the ongoing trial, made up of corruption (of course, it is assumed that there is still no conviction) and other crimes, such as the investigation of Artemisia, in which the main accused, Giovanni Lo Ciotto of Castelvetra, he was even in commission Regional parliamentarian anti-mafia.

