Color Magnolias: Netflix announces renewal for season 3 | TV

Netflix announced the release of season 3. The series is based on the novels by Sheryl Woods.

The stars of the show are JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley.

At the center of the story are friends Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen as they navigate relationships, family, and careers in the enchanting town of Serenity.

Season two ended with a lot of cliffhangers: Ronnie and Dana Sue got together, but the mysterious Cathy could pose a problem in the future. The story also ends with the deaths of Miss Frances (Cindy Carr) and Maddie, with Helen and Dana Sue mourning her loss. Also among the interpreters is Chris Klein as Bill TownsendWho plays Jamie Lynn Spears Noreen FitzgibbonsJustin Bruening who plays Cal MaddoxCarson Rowland who plays Tyler TownsendLogan Allen as Kyle TownsendJudge Annelis, this is it Annie SullivanBrandon Quinn like Ronnie Sullivan And Dion Johnston who will be Eric Whiteley.

Woods is on the production team along with Cheryl J. Anderson (Tie the Bend), who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer in association with Dan Paulson.

source: Limit