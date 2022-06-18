Colombia’s Higuita leads the Tour of Switzerland

France’s Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) on Saturday won the seventh and penultimate stage of the Tour of Switzerland, 195km in the mountains, between Ambri and Malbun (Liechtenstein), while Colombian Sergio Higueta (Bora) took the test drive.

Pino, who single-handedly won the Malbun Peak (Special Class pass), claimed his second win of the season, following the fifth stage of the Alpine Tour at the end of April.

The Frenchman crossed the finish line ahead of Spain’s Oscar Rodriguez (Movistar) and Kazakhstan’s Alexei Lutsenko (Astana).

Higuita (Bora), fourth on the stage, grabbed the leader’s jersey from Dan Jacob Vogelsang (Israel-Premier Tech), who finished seventh in Malbun.

A group of fourteen breakouts, including Pinot, formed at the start of the stage and came to take advantage of about eight minutes on the peloton.

Always in the lead before Malbun’s rise, a special class pass (12.4 km averaging 8.4%), the group gradually disintegrated, leaving only two men ahead at the start, Kazakh Alexei Lutsenko (Astana) and Spain’s Ion Izaguirre (Covidés), followed by Thibaut Pinot.

The French finally caught up with the two fugitives to bring them down later and set off for stage victory.

The 85th edition of the Tour of Switzerland, alarmed by the withdrawal of cyclists who have tested positive for Covid, ends Sunday with a 25.6-kilometer trial in Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein.

