Colombian victim survives crocodile attack: ‘The bite broke his skull’ | Globalism

Juan Carlos Laverde, a 34-year-old Colombian, was attacked by an alligator while swimming in a lake in Florida, United State August 3, last. Although the animal broke its skull and jaw, the man survived and today is grateful to be alive to tell his story.

It was just over 15 seconds, but for Juan Carlos Laverde, they felt like they looked. He was recording a promotional video for his company in Lake Tampa when he came face to face with a crocodile over three and a half meters long.

“He bit me… I had an incredible amount of faith in myself that I wouldn’t die, but I needed to act.“, He said.

That’s what he did. Grasp the jaw of the animal whose teeth pierced its head firmly. Juan Carlos submerged in water and fought for his life until he was finally “released by the crocodile and he didn’t have to”.

The 34-year-old Colombian went to his experience as a firefighter to bandage his wounds while an ambulance arrived to help him. The suffering of loved ones in the hospital was palpable.

“We didn’t know what to expect. What I saw in the emergency room was horrible. The bite fractured his skull and penetrated his brain.’,” confirmed Kristen Laverde, Juan Carlos’s wife.

After a six-hour surgery in which part of the right lobe of his brain was removed, Juan Carlos Laverde is facing a long recovery. However, he is grateful to be alive.

“What I ask of you is that be strongBecause the world is a really difficult place and it is a challenge to maneuver without God in your hearts.”

He attributed his survival to his determination and faith.