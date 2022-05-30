Colombian election results: against the establishment, against the left and with populism | Colombia presidential elections

Colombia, which was eliminated in the first round of Presidential election It is known that he is different from the one who woke up on the way to the stalls. Citizens coordinated to cement a double shift that was already evident in previous elections: to the left, and away from the political establishment.

Eight years ago, the traditional right, which united around former President Alvaro Uribe and the Conservative Party, won nearly half of the vote. today, ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez barely achieved 24%. Meanwhile, the left has gone from 15% with Clara Lopez Obrador to 40.5% which Gustavo Petro has achieved today. In between, the midfield represented by Sergio Fajardo and Umberto de la Calle managed to tie the game with Petro in 2018. But his defeat this year paralleled the left’s rise. In the meantime, Rodolfo Hernandez may have secured a significant amount of the vote that was once on the traditional right.

Parallel to the above, voters have been turning away from candidates who are direct heirs to the Colombian political establishment, who have traditionally been identified with liberal and conservative parties (which dominated the scene from independence until the end of the 20th century.) and later expressed about the personalities of former presidents Juan Manuel. Santos and Alvaro Uribe Velez. This classification is (even) more flexible than the ideological classification, because to the extent that candidates come to understand that dissatisfaction with current representative institutions and desire for radical change has become the majority, all or nearly all of them aspire to define themselves in contrast to the past. But in some this focus is greater, and the prominence of self-placement as anti-establishment goes accordingly.

Thus, although we can (and should) debate the placement of former Bogotá mayor Enrique Peñalosa, who in 2010 was the vice-president formula for mathematician Antanas Mockus and in 2014 presented himself as his heir to the presidency, it is hard to question that former President Santos in The most identifiable with traditional politics and Gustavo Petro O Rodolfo Hernandez They are in the other, or at least intend to define themselves as opposed to the same traditional politics. Between the two, they added two-thirds of the vote cast today. If we add the votes of Sergio Fajardo, who has been trying to wrap himself in the same flag for a decade without enough success to go into the second round, there are 7 out of 10 votes cast.

Colombia voted for the change, but did not agree on what it would be. From this point of view, the race will continue until the second round. With the displacement of the traditional right, the decision becomes a decision between populism that is understood in its basic definition: the decision of platforms that see themselves as representatives and translators of the will of a united people against a corrupt elite.

Pietro is irrevocably left, even though the historical pact leader has been on a path toward moderation for decades: through redistribution, intervention, and protectionism in the economy. Also, on paper at least, he’s progressive, though there aren’t a few voices (particularly from women, like his ex-Vice-President Angela Maria Robledo) that questioned his relationship to individual liberties.

Rodolfo is less defined ideologically, but because of his current electoral base (according to the Brazilian Atlas Intel poll, the majority of his voters come from abstaining and from supporting outgoing President Ivan Duque in 2018) and his way of governing in Bucaramanga or his own country. The responses and messages during the campaign link him to a somewhat conservative stance regarding individual liberties but little interest in them, and he focused above all on describing nearly the entire political establishment as corrupt and offering “solutions” to “problems” more closely than an engineer (his title he wears as a constant prefix to his name) of a politician. It’s hard to find parallels, but Knepp Bucelli (whom he sometimes cited as a reference) or Silvio Berlusconi who came to power against Italy’s “corrupt elite” in the early 1990s could do the trick.

What Colombia has done is to abandon moderation and continuity altogether. Certainly, none of the candidates would be able to win without approaching the center (which in Colombia is the center-left more ideological according to the data, by the way, despite what many say or believe) or forging alliances with the establishment. But the essential difference from the previous candidates is that they both built their careers from their fringes of the political system, and if at some point they had to choose between their necessary new alliances and their old base, it wouldn’t be surprising if they stayed true to their core.

