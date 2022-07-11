Colombian cyclist Higuita takes second place in Tour de Suisse

Higuita, of the German Bora team, was unable to maintain the overall leadership by crossing the finish line 1.17 minutes behind the Belgian Remko Evenpoel (quick step), the winner of the eighth stage in the capital of the Principality of Liechtenstein with a time of 28.25 minutes.

The winner was loaned by Briton Geriant Thomas (Ineos), three seconds behind, whose effort was enough to win the overall yellow jersey.

The Swiss Stefan Kung (Grupama) and the Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos) were fourth, 10 and 28 seconds behind the winner.

Evenpoel this Sunday added his ninth win of the season and 31st of his record. Liège winner Bastogne Liège presented his best version of the major against time and as soon as he sat in the chair he just rose to celebrate his success.

Although the title fell to Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, and the Dauphin and Romandia among other on-stage events, he has not won anything since 2021.

Before starting the final section, Forecast preferred Thomas, a time-trial specialist.

Higuita, after taking the lead last Saturday, admitted the fact that he had no more advantages for the latter part, which was finished well by the Briton, who led the general classification with a time of 33:07.09 hours.

Classification of the eighth and final stage:

1-Remco Evenepoel (BEL / Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) 28.26 min.

2- Grant Thomas (GBR / Ineos Grenadiers) in 3 seconds.

3- Stephen Kong (SUI/Groupama-FDJ) 10.

4- Daniel Felipe Martinez (Colonel / Ineos Grenadiers) 28.

5- Bob Jungles (LUX / Ag2r-Citroen) 33.

6- Maximilian Schachmann (ALE/Bora-Hansgrohe) 39.

7- Felix Grobchartner (AUT / Bora-Hansgrohe) 55.

8- Nelson Paulis (USA / EF-EasyPost) 59.

9- Jacob Fuglsang (DIN / Israel-Premier Tech) 1.02 minutes.

10-Dylan van Baarle (NED / Ineos Grenadiers) 1.04.1 Update

General arrangement:

1- Geraint Thomas (GBR / Ineos Grenadiers) 33: 07.09 hours.

2- Sergio Higuita (Kol / Bora-Hansgrohe) at 1.12 minutes.

3- Jakob Fuglsang (DIN / Israel-Premier Tech) 1.16.2 Update

4-Neilson Powless (USA/EF-EasyPost) 2.10.

5- Stefan Kong (SUI/Groupama-FDJ) 2.25.2 Update

6-Bob Jungels (LUX / Ag2r-Citroen) 2.59.00 EGP

7- Felix Grobchartner (AUT / Bora-Hansgrohe) 3.37.

8- Daniel Felipe Martinez (COL / Ineos Grenadiers) 3.39.

9- Domenico Pozofevo (ITA / Intermarche) 3.42.4

10- Maximilian Schachmann (ALE / Bora-Hansgrohe) 3.45.

mgt / am