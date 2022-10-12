Colombia warns of 9,000 Venezuelan migrants waiting to cross the Darien River

The Colombian Organization for Migration explained that there is a “regional crisis that requires humane and intelligent solutions.”

The Colombian ombudsman’s office has warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis plaguing the border with Panama, where there are currently about 9,000 migrants waiting to cross the Darién Jungle to the US border.

“An estimated 9,000 migrants are currently imprisoned in Necoclí (Antioquia Province), who have to wait up to four days for a boat ticket to take them to Acandí (Chocó), both on the road through the metropolitan area and across the city,” the agency said in a statement.

The Ombudsman warned that 2022 “the migration crisis is much more serious than the one recorded last year” and that “the number of people in human mobility who passed through Panama exceeds 150,000 compared to 134,000 migrants in 2021”.

Added to this alarm is the organization Migration Colombia, whose director, Fernando García Manosalva, has arrived in the region for a visit that allows him to see the situation closely and conclude that there is a “regional crisis that requires humane and intelligent solutions”.

Get information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:https://chat.whatsapp.com/EUWIEdcF1YP9JwwC753Gc7

We’re also on Telegram as DiarioPrimicia, join us here:https://t.me/diarioprimicia