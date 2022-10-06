Colombia voted to expel Guaido’s representative from the OEA – Government – Politics

this Thursday, Colombia, headed by Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, voted to revoke the credentials of Gustavo Tare, Juan Guaido’s representative in the Organization of American States..

In total, 19 member states voted for it, including Colombia; against four delegations, including the United States. Nine members abstained from voting and two delegations were absent.

The request to cancel the representative of Juan Guaido afterwards is inadmissible for not obtaining a sufficient number of favorable votes. The support of two-thirds of the 34 active members of the Organization of American States was needed.

The Secretary General, Luis Almagro, had made it clear that the recognition of the delegate of Venezuela “was decided by a vote and this one will be decided by a vote.”

The petition was promoted by 11 countries

A group of countries led by Antigua and Barbuda, supported by the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Dominica, Grenada, Mexico, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, wanted to “revoke the admission of Trinidad and Tobago”. Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States appointed by the National Assembly of Venezuela in January 2019″. The text also demanded that Venezuela be “considered” as “no longer a member of the Organization of American States on April 27, 2019”.

Gustavo Tarre, Juan Guaido’s representative to the Organization of American States.

That day was the deadline for Venezuela to formalize its exit from the Organization of American States, which Nicolás Maduro’s government had notified two years earlier.

But the magro On Wednesday, he denied completing the process of Venezuela’s withdrawal from the Organization of American States.

“To leave the organization, they not only have to spend two years, but they have to keep up with all their obligations,” he explained, noting that the Venezuelan state owes the OAS “a few million dollars in unpaid contributions.” .

“Fundamentally, the process has stalled more because of this than for other considerations, the seat (Venezuela in the OAS) is simply not left empty,” he stressed.

The post was taken over by Gustavo Tarre, Guaido’s envoy, who in January 2019, when Maduro took up a second term after questionable elections, declared himself interim president of Venezuela, citing his status as head of the National Assembly.

However, Tari did not travel to Lima to represent Venezuela at the Assembly of the Organization of American States.expressing regret that the issue of credentials led to the “neglect” of the humanitarian and human rights crisis in the South American country.

Politics and EFE