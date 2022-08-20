Colombia is the Latin American country with the largest number of students enrolled in Australia

Melbourne Australia.

According to data from the Australian Government’s Department of Education, Educational Skills and Employment (DESE), Colombia leads the number of international students enrolled In the country with a total number of registrants of 11,551, for the period January-April 2022. Followed by Brazil with 11,214, then Chile 2241, Mexico 1071, Argentina 998 and Peru 853.

This is expected with the last signature Memorandum of Understanding between Australia and Colombia About Educational Cooperation This year, Educational Exchange Strategies continue to enhance educational exchange strategies.

“It is an ideal opportunity for our countries to expand cooperation through technical cooperation, as well as to share good practices on issues such as academic diversity and employability, highlighting the quality of our institutions, student experience and a visual approach to the system.‘,” Erica Thompson, the Australian ambassador, noted in a report.

For this reason, Colombian students who are looking for options to live in another country, among the preferred destinations to continue their studies are United States, Canada and Australia. In this way, the number of young people applying for study visas in these three countries is increasing year by year.

The The Australian Government has committed $32.5 million Australians improve education for foreigners and nationals which shows a good image.

“The most important aspect of cooperation and exchanges between Australia and Colombia is not what we do now, but what these links will do for our countries in the future. Education and training with a hands-on approach consists of adequately preparing our students so that they can contribute positively to the development of our countries”Ambassador added.

between the Reasons why Colombians Choose the country of Oceania as a destination for studies in English, technicians, professions, undergraduate and postgraduate studies. With academic diversity, employability, the right to work part-time during study periods and full-time during vacations, both for the student and their partner, a safe, inclusive and supportive environment, quality of education, life and climate, and a visual approach to research with global impact.

According to data from the Australian government, the impact on the number of citations to articles when Australian and Colombian researchers Publishing together, it is approximately three and a half times larger than if published individually. In disciplines such as: physics, astronomy, medicine, agricultural sciences and others.

Among the top 100 universities in the World University Rankings for “Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2022″, Australia has Six of the top 100 universities in the world, Some are higher than those that are part of the Ivy League, and 28% of Australian universities are among the top 200 universities in the world.

The University of Melbourne, the Australian National University, the University of Queensland, Monash University and the University of Sydney are recognized on this list.

Finally, you did it Seven of the best student cities in the world, in orderBest Student Cities 2022″ from QS. Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth and the Gold Coast all rank in the top 100.

It is worth noting that before the pandemic began, Australia was one of the world’s main destinations for international students, With more than 750,000 registered during 2019.

