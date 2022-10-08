Colombia is not part of the top 5 happiest countries in the world

Colombia is no longer part of the first happiest country in the world. According to the World Happiness Report 2022, in classification 2019-2021 Finland is in first place; per second, Denmark; in the third, Iceland; In fourth place is Switzerland, and in fifth place is the Netherlands, followed by Luxembourg, from the list of 146 countries where Colombia is ranked 66th.

According to a report marking its tenth anniversary, The World Happiness Report indicates that the purpose of the document is to define what Factors that affect countries so that their citizens do not feel happy, with the aim of governments being aware in implementing the policies that contribute to this.

He explains that despite the arrival of covid-19 in 2020, some items remained in the report, while others had a greater impact, such as Stress increased by 8% in 2020, and decreased to 4% in 2021, compared to what it was before the pandemic.

What the document highlights most is the benevolence that has been maintained in society, being a principle of society whereby people prepare themselves to help others regardless of the position they hold or the group to which they belong.

in all Regions of the world have seen a significant increase in the proportion of people who donate money to charity, help strangers and do volunteer work‘You can read.

Some of the methodologies used to measure happiness have been social networks, where people express their feelings “before and during covid-19 (…) Millions of people share their thoughts and feelings online through social networks every day,” he explains. “The methods used include a number of emotion words that are collected in emotion dictionaries and machine learning methods that also take into account the structure and meaning of sentences.”

Eastern and Western countries

Harmony and balance are correlated more with Western countries where, as the report notes, peace and tranquility “also experience the highest levels of satisfaction, and are less frequent in the poorest countries, including those in East Asia”, concluding that people prefer “A quieter life than an exciting life”to be more desirable in continents such as Africa, where “true calm is rare”.

Although the West is more associated with balance and peace, this does not mean that the East ignores these concepts, which are equally rooted in its culture. “As noted above, the East is known for its traditions that emphasize balance/harmony, such as Taoism,” states the World Happiness Report.

The way people evaluate their lives

The report’s graphs reveal that two important components remain relevant as in previous editions:

1. People continue to perceive their lives in the same way;

2. There is a big difference (a gap) between the first happiest countries in the world and those covered in the report, which they are not.

future of happiness

Although it cannot be measured by the same indicators, happiness over the years and situational events that characterize a society, the World Happiness Report specifies that happiness in the future can be measured according to the “military conflict” and “path” epidemic.

It is worth noting that Finland is the happiest country in the world for the fifth year in a row.