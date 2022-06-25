Colombia begins its tour against the United States with reflection on the Copa América Femenina

Everything is ready to go in Colombian women’s team in order to America’s Cup 2022. The ones he drives Nelson Abi They will face the local country twice, this Saturday and next June 28, before the continental competition to be held on the coffee grounds between July 8-30.

This will be a unique opportunity for Tricolor team to make their name in the great history of women’s football, because in the last eight matches against the current world champions, they have only managed to draw once (2-2 at the Rio Olympics). 2016).

In fact, the power of the United States is absolute. On 56 occasions measured against South American teams, she has fallen only three times. All against Brazil. Additionally, they only lost nine matches as locals. The last time was in 2017 against Australia.

For its part, this new operation of the Colombian national team began precisely against the two-time world champion in January 2021. Since then, the coffee makers have played 10 matches, with four wins, three draws and three losses. Two of these falls were against the Americans.

Under Abadía’s leadership, Tricolor are preparing for the final stage of their preparations to be the champions of the 2022 Copa América, where they will host and occupy Group A alongside Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Paraguay.

Photo: Getty Images