Colombia bans sale of iPhone and iPad with 5G

Not every 5G-equipped iPhone and iPad can be sold in Colombia due to the lawsuit between Ericsson and Apple.

The The sale and import of all iPhones and iPads with 5G technology are banned in Colombia. This ban comes through a preliminary injunction granted to Ericsson over a standard core patent. This same order is also fulfilled in the United States, looking for Ericsson himself; Ban Apple devices that use 5G.

Ericsson wants Apple to pay up to $5 sold per device Apple declined to access these numbers, realizing that they are basic patents, known as FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-discriminatory or Fair, Reasonable, and Non-discriminatory). This kind of patent cannot have abusive prices, and Ericsson will probably have to disclose the fees it charges to other companies that also use it in the US experience.

But the Colombian case is different in this case The judge agreed with Ericsson that Apple will not be able to sell 5G devices in the country Until the acquittal trial takes place. This is exacerbated if we take into account that there are currently no 5G networks operating in Colombia.

The Civil Court of Bogotá District 043, a court in the Colombian capital of Bogota, found that Apple’s 5G iPhone and iPad infringed lawsuit No. 13 of Colombian patent No. NC2019/0003681, which was announced as necessary for the 5G standard and awarded to Ericsson in 2019 and will remain in effect until December 2037.

What iPhone and iPad models can’t be sold in Colombia

We have many models 5G Compatible iPhones, as well as most current iPads with cellular connectivity. All these devices It can no longer be sold in Colombia, at least until Apple can delay the decision until trial. The list of iPhones banned in Colombia is as follows:

iPhone SE 2022

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 ProMax

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 ProMax

As for the banned iPad models, we have the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini include 5G cellular connectivity. Wi-Fi-only iPads can still be sold without major issues.

iPhone sales can be banned due to patents

first instance court order Apple is prohibited from importing, selling, marketing and advertising iPhones and iPads in Colombia. Apple must also “warn and communicate with” stores and owners of social, media, and e-commerce platforms to ensure compliance with the ruling.