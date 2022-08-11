Colombia and Australia are women’s world leaders in Sub-Class 20

Colombia s Australia defeated Germany previously Costa Ricarespectively, at the beginning FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cupallowing them to sleep as league leaders.

It was the first victory Colombiawhich surprised the mighty 1-0 GermanyIn Group B at the World Cup. The result was the victory in the 87th minute Mariana Munozin the match played at Alejandro Moreira Soto Stadium, in Alajuela, northwest of San Jose.

Led by the young promise, Linda Kaisedou17 years old, Colombia He was way ahead of his opponent. The speed and starting wing of this Deportivo Cali striker was the best antidote against German football.

Mexico and New Zealand They tied 1-1 in Group B’s second game. Despite the dominance and number of scoring opportunities, the Aztecs were unable to overpower their opponent.

Annette Vazquez (45) scored the goals of the match, which was held at Alejandro Moreira Soto Stadium (45). Mexico And Carol Cazares (31 own goals) for New Zealand.

With this result, Colombia leads Group B with three points, followed by Mexico and New Zealand with one point, and Germany It is a colero with zero units.

next Saturday, Germany will face New Zealand and Mexico will face ColombiaAt the National Stadium in San Jose.

In the Group A, Spain and Brazil They tied 0-0, in a match played at San Jose National Stadium.

The Brazilians nullified the Spanish creativity with intense pressure and continuous theft, which allowed the player of Sao Paulo Maria “Dudenha” Rodriguez, to show her magic with several starts and run on the left flank.

At the end of the day Australia was higher than Costa Ricawho defeated him 3-1 at the National Stadium.

Although the Costa Ricans went ahead with a superb goal from a direct free kick by Alexandra Pinel (19), Australia She gained poise with the passing of the minutes and moved to victory with goals Sarah Hunter (penalty kick, 37), Brillet Henry (38) and Kirsty Fenton (72) and scored the winning goals in the Australian.

With these results Australia He leads group “A”, with 3 points, followed by Brazil and Spainwith one and Costa Rica with zero. in the fourteenth, Costa Rica will play against Spain and Brazil against Australia.

Position table:

Group A

JGEP GF GC نقاط Points

1. Australia 3 1 1 0 0 3 1

2. Brazil 1 1 0 1 0 0 0

3. Spain 1 1 0 1 0 0 0

4- Costa Rica 0 1 0 0 1 1 2

group b

– JGEP GF GC نقاط Points

1. Colombia 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

2. Mexico 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

3- New Zealand 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. Germany 0 1 0 0 1 0 1