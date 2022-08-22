Colo Colo negotiates a friendly tournament with Bettis and River and plans to tour Australia

A few days ago it was a tour of Australia, and today the possibility is emerging Colo Colo is participating in a friendly tournament against River Plate and Betis led by Manuel Pellegrini in November. The proposal recently reached the offices of Blanco y Negro, according to RedGol, and is considering holding these meetings between November 15-19.

Two match scenarios are being considered. In this sense, The possibility of facing the Spanish team in Santiago is gaining strength, due to the hook created by the presence of Manuel Pellegrini and Claudio Bravo in the country. However, some details still need to be ironed out. In Spain, LaLiga goes into the November 9 recess, while in Chile the national championship ends three days earlier. For its part, The Millionaire Panel concludes its participation in the penultimate week of October.

On the other hand, the duel with the team led by Marcelo Gallardo will be special for Albus since then It would mean a reunion with Pablo Solari. El Pibe, with a notable presence in Núñez, left McCool for $5 million, marking the highest deal in Chilean football in recent times. That duel will take place in the Argentine city of San Juan, near the border with Chile.Which facilitates the presence of many supporters from the national territory.

The tour to Australia sparked great interest in the audiences as well as in the large Chilean community that resides in the peripheral country. However, Daniel Morrone on Sunday put cool clothes on the prospect. “It’s not realistic that we’re going to tour, we’re in talks and there are options. We still have some time to wait for answers from there.”had a chat with Dale Albo’s website.

In this sense, the athletic director gave some details of this proposal. “We were made an offer and we said what our needs are and Today we are waiting for the answers. There we shall see if their times correspond to ours.”he added.

From the evidence of black and white confirm Sporting Having this suggestion and acknowledging that the efforts are quite specific. “When we are clear on the terms of each alternative, so far they are just talks on the right track”confirmed by Monumental in front of both Cacique-managed options, only during the World Cup in Qatar.

Even in the dome of Cacique they do not exclude the identification of both proposals. That is why among the remaining details is the option to see if they do not conflict with the dates, especially in the case of the ocean proposal.