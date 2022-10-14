Coin Center Sues Defending Cryptocurrency Privacy Rights and Tornado Cash Sanctions

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was sued by the Coin Center, a nonprofit research group on cryptocurrency and public policy, because the agency exceeded its powers by imposing sanctions on crypto-mixer Tornado Cash in August.

The plaintiffs argue that when using Tornado Cash, they are not communicating with foreign individuals or organizations and are merely transferring their holdings (digital assets) from one wallet under their direct control to another using publicly available Ethereum software.

In an economy where all transactions are documented on the blockchain, decryptors are services that allow customers to deposit cryptocurrencies and withdraw the same amount minus fees in different tokens.

This obscures the path that the tokens follow. According to the case, which was filed under the North Florida International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the agency only has the authority to prohibit Americans from “doing business with a foreign person or large foreign company.”

As Coin Center CEO Jerry Britto tweeted, “Not only are we fighting for privacy rights, but if that precedent is left in place, OFAC could add entire protocols like Bitcoin or Ethereum to its sanctions list in the future. Kind of a public process.” . “This must be challenged.”

This lawsuit against OFAC regarding sanctions is not the first to be brought; Coinbase Global Inc, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, helped organize and fund a class action lawsuit brought by six people claiming to have funds stuck in Tornado Cash.

Since the mixer has processed more than $7 billion in cryptocurrencies since its creation in 2019, the Office of Foreign Assets Control has imposed sanctions on it for allowing money laundering to criminal groups including the Lazarus Group, which is backed by the North Korean government.