Cognitive Distortion: The Illusion of Diversity

How many non-white people did you meet on your way to the supermarket? It might be less than you think. According to a study conducted by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, people tend to overestimate the diversity in their environment. They called cognitive distortion “the illusion of diversity.” Members of mainstream society and national minorities alike are swayed by this trick in our minds, As the authors say in the journal “PNAS”..

