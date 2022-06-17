How many non-white people did you meet on your way to the supermarket? It might be less than you think. According to a study conducted by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, people tend to overestimate the diversity in their environment. They called cognitive distortion “the illusion of diversity.” Members of mainstream society and national minorities alike are swayed by this trick in our minds, As the authors say in the journal “PNAS”..

In twelve trials, a total of nearly 900 people were asked to rate how many people from an ethnic minority had seen – either on campus or in a group photo. Both Israeli Jews and Israeli Palestinians estimate the percentage of Arab students in their universities to be around 30 percent. In fact, less than ten percent of those registered are Arab. Tests in the United States painted a similar picture: Here, participants misestimated the proportion of people of color in the photos by more than 40 percent. Interestingly, there were no differences in the ratings between members of the majority community and members of minority groups.

You may also be interested in:

“Our cognitive system focuses on what it doesn’t expect,” says Rasha Kardosh, first author of the study. Follow-up experiments revealed that the effect was independent of personal attitudes toward minorities. The fact that members of national minorities are equally susceptible to delusion is indicative of this interpretation. However, the misunderstanding affects the acceptance of political measures. When psychologists told their subjects that five percent of students were people of color, participants were more likely to support measures to increase diversity than when they were asked to estimate the number from a group photo. Instead of relying on sentiment, one should illustrate the diversity of society with the help of numbers.