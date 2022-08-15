Codename: Emperor What do you know about the Netflix movie

Code name: Emperor It is a 2022 political and spy thriller film directed by Jorge Quira Written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría. The movie is already available on Netflix.

Conspiracy Code name: Emperor

Also known by the original title Código Emperador e Proyecto EmperadorThe movie tells a story Juana man working in the Spanish intelligence. Juan He deals with weapons smuggling, and to get to a villa involving a young couple, he approaches WendyFilipino maid. Juan He will have a good relationship with her that will only get more complicated over time.

At the same time Juan It engages in other types of informal and unapproved jobs to protect the interests of the country’s most powerful elites. This group has its sights set angel Gonzalez, Politician at first glance seem harmless. Joanne’s goal is to make a scandal with the help MarthaThe daughter of a well-known actor.

cast

Louis Tosar It’s Juan

It’s Juan Alexandra Masangkai It’s Wendy

It’s Wendy Georgina Amoros (eliteIt’s Marta

(eliteIt’s Marta Miguel Relan he is galan

he is galan Maria Putu It’s Charo.

It’s Charo. Aaron Piper It’s Fernando

It’s Fernando Dennis Gomez è Angel Gonzalez

The film is a political thriller, as mentioned, directed by Jorge Quira Written by Jorge Guerricaechevarría. Code name: Emperor Produced by Vaca MoviesFor a group of European channels such as RTVE, And the TVG Finally to NetflixFilmed in 2021 in Madrid, Bilbao, A Coruña, Budapest and Panama City.

trailer for Code name: Emperor