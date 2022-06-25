Coca-Cola responds to rumors that Coca-Cola Zero has been discontinued in the UK

coca cola She responded to rumors that her famous Coca-Cola Zero beverage will be discontinued in United kingdom.

Speculation started after the brand fast fashion Boohoo will post on its Facebook page this week: “BREAKING: Coca-Cola Zero has been discontinued in the UK.”

The post caused panic among social media users, with many saying how much they loved the drink.

“Are they going to stop producing Coca-Cola Zero? Nah, this is the last straw,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added: “WDYM [qué quieres decir] With what will they stop them from COCA-COLA ZERO.”

A third person wrote: “How can people be so obsessed with Diet Coke when Coca-Cola Zero already exists? Get help.”

Social media users were quick to ask Coca-Cola if the rumors were true, to which the company replied: “We can confirm it won’t stop in Britain!”

He replied to other users who had asked the same question, “Not under our supervision!” and “Don’t worry, Coca-Cola Zero is here to stay!”

The brand also responded to a tweet with a screenshot of Boohoo’s Facebook post and said, “We can confirm this rumor is not true!”

Fans of the drink responded to Coca-Cola’s confirmation with festive gifs, with one claiming that they “are no longer sad” and that their “heart has improved.”

in Publishing on your website in 2020Coca-Cola said the classic whole sugar version remains the UK’s best-selling cola.

He added that 43 percent of the cola he sells now consists of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coke Lite, which have less or no sugar, plus zero calories.

The brand markets Coca-Cola Zero as “the perfect drink for people who want all the flavor of Coca-Cola Original Flavor, without the sugar or calories.”