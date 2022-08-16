Cobra Kai 5, when it comes to Netflix and the new trailer

The series that expands the narrative world of “Karate Kid” is ready to return with a fifth season packed with twists: when it hits Netflix.
Available from September 9, the awaited fifth season of Cobra Kai. The series that expands the narrative world of The Karate Kid has succeeded with the intent of uniting two different generations of spectators and raising the stakes with a new season full of turns and above all fighting. In All Valley, the “No Mercy” style of evil Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) who managed to return Cobra Kai to his past glories is now in fashion. Daniel Larseau (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will also try to stop him thanks to the help of old friend, or kozen (Yuji Okumoto).
the plot
Cobra Kai takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Championship which is set in the great classic Karate game of the 80s. Season 4 ended with a victory for Tory Nichols (Peyton List) who confirmed that Cobra Kai is the best dojo in the All Valley Championship. But Terry Silver visited the race and now something is about to change. Meanwhile, Daniel and Johnny will be looking for their final rematch while Jon Chris (Martin Cove) is still in prison but plots a way out for good.
The full cast of Cobra Kai 5
The events of the fourth season of Cobra Kai allowed us to compile a complete list of actors who are ready to return:
- Ralph Macchio is Daniel Larseau
- William Zabka is Johnny Lawrence
- Courtney Hengler is Amanda Larseau
- Xolo Maridueña is Miguel Diaz
- Tanner Buchanan is Robbie Keane
- Marie Vosser is Samantha Larseau
- Jacob Bertrand is Hawkeye
- Gianni Desenzo as Dimitri
- Martin Cove is John Kress
- Thomas Ian Griffith is Terry Silver
- Dallas Dupree Young is a Kenyan
- Owen Morgan is Burt
- Aidan Minx is Mitch
- Vanessa Rubio is Carmen
- Peyton’s list is Tori Nichols
- Khalil Ifraj is Kris
- Joo Seo Ho Kyler
- Hannah Cable is the moon
An old friend from the past returns: he plays Kozen Yuji Okumoto The main competitor of Daniel in the second Karate Kid game. On the other hand, the new main role among the villains is that of Sensei Kim Da Eun, played by Alicia Hana Kim.
